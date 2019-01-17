Jefferson woman admits to oxycodone trafficking

A Jefferson woman who, along with her daughter, was arrested in October 2017 and charged with selling oxycodone in Knox and Lincoln counties, pleaded guilty to felony trafficking Monday, Jan. 14.

Carol M. Day, 71, also agreed to forfeit $2,065 in cash seized at the time of her arrest.

Day pleaded guilty to two counts of Class B trafficking, both reduced from Class A aggravated trafficking as part of a plea deal. Two additional charges of Class A aggravated trafficking were dismissed.

The criminal forfeiture of three firearms was also dismissed. The rifles seized belong to Day’s grandson and will be returned to him, according to the prosecutor, Assistant Attorney General John P. Risler.

Justice Daniel Billings presided over the hearing at the Lincoln County courthouse.

Day will return to court for sentencing March 25. Billings approved a two-year cap on the unsuspended portion of her sentence.

Portland attorney William Maselli is representing Day.

Day and her daughter, Kimberly Reynolds, 54, of Waldoboro, were arrested after a yearlong investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Mid-Coast District Task Force and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Reynolds faces two counts of Class A aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs and two counts of criminal forfeiture: of $10,104 in cash and a pink camouflage Hi-Point 9mm handgun. She will return to court March 26.

Portland attorney Peter Rodway is representing Reynolds.

Day would regularly travel out of state to buy large amounts of oxycodone pills, according to a statement from the Maine Department of Public Safety at the time of her arrest. She would bring the pills back to Jefferson and, with her daughter, would allegedly sell hundreds of the pills in Knox and Lincoln counties every week. The average price per pill was $30.

On Oct. 26, 2017, MDEA agents searched Day’s home on Route 32 in Jefferson, seizing 350 30-milligram oxycodone pills, the four firearms and $13,000 in suspected proceeds from drug sales, according to the statement. Day and Reynolds were arrested at the house.

The street value for the oxycodone was about $10,500.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Warden Service and Rockland Police Department assisted in the investigation.