Man who died in Buckfield crash has been identified

The 24-year-old who died Wednesday evening in a Buckfield crash has been identified.

Alexander Pond of Buckfield was driving along Route 117 about 5 p.m. when his Volkswagen Beetle crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into a Ford F-350 driven by Stacy Cobb, 55, of Wayne, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Cobb was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, McCausland said.

The crash left Route 117 closed for several hours

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, Buckfield Fire and Rescue, and the Paris Police Department assisted Maine State Police at the crash site.