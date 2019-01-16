UMaine women’s basketball team visits Hartford in clash of AE unbeatens

Women’s college basketball

MAINE vs. HARTFORD

Time, site: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Chase Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut.

Records: Maine 11-6 (4-0 America East), Hartford 10-7 (3-0)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 47-28, UMaine 74-65 on 3/9/18

Key players, Maine: 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 steals, 2.1 assists, 1.5 blocked shots per game), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (14.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.5 spg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (11.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (7.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.7 apg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (7 ppg, 5.1 apg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (3.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Hartford: 5-8 G Lindsey Abed (13.2 ppg, 2.5 spg, 2.4 apg), 5-9 G Sierra DaCosta (12.7 ppg, 2.5 apg), 6-1 F Ella Awobajo (10.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg), 5-11 G Jade Young (6.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.6 apg), 5-8 G Jabria Ingram (5.2 ppg)

Game notes: This is a rematch of last year’s America East championship game won by UMaine 74-65 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. UMaine has won the past seven meetings. Hartford enters the game with a five-game winning streak, while the Black Bears have won four straight. The intriguing aspect of this contest between conference unbeatens is that the pressing Hawks are sixth in the nation in turnovers forced per game (23.35), while UMaine has averaged only 11.5 turnovers, which is sixth fewest. Millan is the league’s leading scorer, and Sutton is fifth. Both teams are battle-tested thanks to ambitious nonconference schedules. Amy Vachon’s Black Bears played North Carolina, North Carolina State, Duke and Wisconsin-Green Bay, while Kim McNeill’s Hawks met the likes of Villanova, Miami, Michigan State and Louisville.