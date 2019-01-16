Last-second free throws lift Hartford past UMaine men’s basketball team

BANGOR, Maine — John Carroll’s two free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining lifted the University of Hartford to a 77-76 America East victory over the University of Maine at the Cross Insurance Center on Wednesday night.

The Black Bears had rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final 5 minutes, 15 seconds and held a 76-75 lead after Isaiah White made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line with 3.1 seconds left.

Hartford then called timeout before Max Twyman made a long inbounding pass that UMaine deflected but could not control before Carroll grabbed the ball near the top of the key. He drove to the basket with time winding down and was fouled on his layup attempt.

Officials went to the replay to determine that Carroll was fouled with 0.5 seconds left, and after a UMaine timeout the senior forward — who began the night shooting 77.6 percent from the line for the season — calmly made both free throws to give Hartford the lead.

A desperation shot by UMaine’s Sergio El Darwich fell short as time expired.

Carroll finished with a game-high 22 points for Hartford while Jason Dunne scored 20, J.R. Lynch had 16 points and George Blagojevic added 14.

Vincent Eze paced five UMaine scorers in double figures with 18 points and nine rebounds. El Darwich contributed 15 points, White netted 14, Vilgot Larsson posted 12 and Andrew Fleming had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The veteran Hartford team with five senior starters, picked to finish second in the America East preseason poll, improved to 9-9 overall, 2-1 in the conference.

The loss drops UMaine to 3-16 overall, 1-3 in conference play.

UMaine connected on six of its first nine 3-point attempts while building as much as a 12-point advantage en route to a 33-24 halftime lead.

The Black Bears not only shot the ball effectively from long range, but also benefited from good ball movement, making 10 assists on their 13 first-half field goals.

UMaine also limited Hartford’s fast-break opportunities and played solid half-court defense while denying the second chances at the basket. The Hawks had just two offensive rebounds during the first 20 minutes while being outrebounded 22-15 overall by the Black Bears.

Both teams had to deal with some foul trouble. El Darwich, America East’s leading scorer in conference play (18.8 points per game), picked up his second foul 9:32 into the game and sat out the rest of the first half after scoring six early points.

Carroll, who entered the contest averaging 15.7 points, drew his second and third fouls within a 15-second span and sat out the last 4:03 after scoring a team-high 11 points in the half.

Two 3-pointers by freshman guard Terion Moss of Portland pushed UMaine’s lead to 24-15 with just under eight minutes left in the opening half, and sophomore Larsson added another from beyond the arc to make it 27-15.

In the meantime, Hartford went 8 1/2 minutes without a field goal, with only the Hawks’ accuracy from the free-throw line — they made eight straight during their field-goal drought — keeping them close.

Eze and White led UMaine offensively at the break with eight points each, with Eze and Fleming grabbing a team-high five rebounds apiece.

Eze then went to work offensively at the outset of the second half, scoring seven quick points on three inside moves, including a 3-point play on a feed from Moss after the Portland High School product stole the ball at the other end.

Another low-post move by Eze, this time off a Larsson assist, gave UMaine a 41-29 cushion three minutes into the second half.

The UMaine lead was still 12 at 47-35 when Hartford finally got untracked offensively, ripping off 11 unanswered points within 89 seconds to close within 47-46 on a layup by George Blagojevic with 13:06 left.

That followed a three-point play on a drive by Blagojevic and then two 3-pointers by Lynch, the first after a UMaine turnover.

Hartford finally took the lead at 54-53 on another Lynch 3-pointer with 8:32 to play, but UMaine quickly regained a one-point advantage on a drive by El Darwich, his first points since midway through the first half.

The Hawks then worked the shot clock down to the final second, when Carroll converted a three-point play after being fouled while scoring on a wraparound pass from Blagojevic deep in the lane.

That gave Hartford a one-point lead and ignited a run of nine straight points over the next two minutes to take a 62-54 advantage with 5:36 left.

UMaine had one more rally, with Larsson hitting two 3-pointers and two free throws and El Darwich contributing five points and two assists as the Black Bears outscored Hartford 18-3 to take a 72-67 lead after Fleming made two free throws with less than two minutes left.

The lead was still five at 75-70 with Lynch made a 3-pointer with 19.1 seconds remaining, and when Lynch scored again nine seconds later the game was tied.