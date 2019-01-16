Bowdoin College hires new head football coach

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Bowdoin College has filled its head football coaching position with the hiring of William “B.J.” Hammer II.

Hammer, who most recently was the head coach at Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania, becomes the 30th coach in Polar Bears program history.

He replaces J.B. Wells, who led Bowdoin to a 3-31 record over five seasons.

At Allegheny, Hammer took over a program that was 1-29 in the three years prior to his arrival. The Gators improved from 1-9 to 3-7 before posting a 6-4 record in 2018.

“With his most recent success as a head coach and proven ability as a defensive coordinator, educator and mentor, B.J. is uniquely qualified to lead our football program in the years ahead, and we are excited to welcome him, Emily and the rest of their family to the Bowdoin community,” Ashmead White Director of Athletics Tim Ryan said. “B.J.’s passion for developing student-athletes to have an impact not only on the field, but in all aspects of their lives, was evident throughout our conversations and I look forward to his arrival on campus next week.”

“The moment I set foot on campus I knew it was where I wanted to be,” Hammer said. “Bowdoin has the perfect combination of academic excellence and high level athletics.

“My goal is to develop a winning football program that will compete for and win NESCAC championships. I am looking forward to meeting the team and getting to work.”

Hammer previously spent five years as the defensive coordinator at Wabash College during which time the program posted a 51-7 record. Under his guidance, the Wabash defense was ranked in the top five in the country three times.

In 2014, Hammer was a finalist for the American Football Coaches Association Division III Coordinator of the Year Award.

As a student at Wabash, Hammer was a captain of the football team, a two-time USA Football Division III All America defensive lineman and graduated with the single-season record for sacks (15) and career record for tackles for a loss (58) as a defensive lineman.

He began his coaching career at his alma mater in the fall of 2001, and went on to coach at Heidelberg College and Whittier College prior to returning to Wabash in 2011. Hammer served as the head coach at Whittier from 2006 through 2010.