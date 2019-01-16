Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s today.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

–Nordic Aquafarms has offered to help underwrite the purchase and conservation of an 80-acre tract that’s used for hiking, dog walking and other recreational pursuits.

–A new law mandates training, but women who work as lobbyists and legislators were frustrated by many aspects of the training and hope it leads to further dialogue and better recognition of the nuanced power legislator-lobbyist power dynamic that could open both parties to harassment.

–Penobscot County is going back to the drawing board with its proposal for a new or expanded jail in Bangor, weeks after the county’s three commissioners backed a plan to build a new, 300-inmate jail to replace the current one at an estimated cost of $65 million.

–Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is now the most lucrative brand of booze in Maine, having outsold Allen’s by half a million dollars in 2018. It’s the latest milestone in a steep climb up the ladder for Fireball, which saw its sales grow swiftly after a 2007 rebrand and subsequent aggressive marketing push.

–A tentative plan calls for three divisions of 11-player football and two classes for the eight-person game. The final proposal won’t go forward until schools decide, before Jan. 25, which to pursue.

–The BDN’s Emily Burnham puts together a highly varied list of stuff to do in Greater Bangor to keep you occupied, happy and healthy for the next six weeks — at least until it starts staying light out past 5 p.m.

–With its northwest end in the town of Dedham and its southeast end in Ellsworth, Green Lake covers about 3,000 acres. And though our natural tendency was to skate out, away from the shore, the further we skated, the rougher the ice seemed to get. And while neither of us know much about how ice forms, we surmised that the bumpy pattern may have formed due to the wind.

In other news …

Maine

Onlookers share theories, find meaning in giant Maine ice disc

Rash of snowmobile crashes prompts call for riders to slow down, use caution

Newly released list of priests accused of sex abuse includes 9 with Maine ties

Bangor

Traffic patterns will soon change on one of Greater Bangor’s busiest roads

Clifton man arrested in connection with live-in girlfriend’s death

Old Town-Orono hockey player hospitalized in Boston with infection

Business

How the shutdown is affecting small business loans in Maine

Chick-fil-A food truck gets approval to come to Maine

Connecticut lobster plant closure could shift jobs to Maine

Politics

The big changes Randall Liberty would make as head of Maine’s prisons

Mills continues to chip away aggressively at LePage’s legacy

Golden named to House Armed Services Committee

Opinion

Maine Community College System an integral part of Maine’s workforce equation

History shows that walls work

My weekend with ‘The Deplorables’

Sports

UMaine men’s basketball team hosts Hartford eyeing second straight win

UMaine women’s basketball team visits Hartford in clash of AE unbeatens

Bangor’s star goalie sidelined; freshman to start against No. 1 Lewiston

