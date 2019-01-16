January 16, 2019
Bruce Springsteen surprises Irish pub patrons in Boston

Nathan Denette | The Canadian Press via AP
Bruce Springsteen performs during the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Toronto, Sept. 30, 2017. On Friday, Springsteen made an unexpected visit to The Bebop, an Irish pub in Boston where he spent time listing to a local performer.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — Bruce Springsteen made an unexpected visit to a Boston pub last week.

Tommy McCarthy, owner of The Bebop, says Springsteen walked into the bar with his wife and another woman to spend some time listening to a local performer playing Friday evening. McCarthy tells The Boston Globe that Springsteen enjoyed the music and had a few drinks before he went on his way.

McCarthy says the Boss told him he’d like to stop by again sometime.

It was unclear why Springsteen was in Boston, although his son once attended Boston College.

The Bebop is close to Berklee College of Music and McCarthy says Springsteen’s visit was “pretty amazing.”

 


