Teacher at Freeport Christian school to plead guilty to sex crimes against teen

AUBURN, Maine — A 37-year-old teacher at Pine Tree Academy in Freeport charged with 26 counts of sex crimes against a 15-year-old student will plead guilty and be sentenced Jan. 30.

Derek Michael Boyce of Woolwich was initially charged with two counts of gross sexual assault and two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor, according to Lisbon Police Chief Marc Hagan.

Hagan said in September that police received information “regarding an inappropriate, possibly unlawful relationship involving an adult male and a female juvenile” that resides in Lisbon.

In December, an Androscoggin County grand jury indicted him on multiple counts of gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and sex abuse of a minor.

According to court documents, the victim’s mother told police she had gone to the school earlier this year because she was concerned Boyce was spending too much time alone with her daughter. She said administrators were also concerned and talked to Boyce about it.

Androscoggin County District Attorney Andrew Robinson confirmed on Wednesday that a plea agreement has been reached and that Boyce would enter that plea and be sentenced Jan. 30 at Androscoggin County Superior Court in Auburn.

He declined to comment further, including about which charges Boyce would plead to.

Scott Christensen, communications director for the Northern New England Conference of Seventh Day Adventists, which operates the school, said at the time that Boyce had been placed on administrative leave and instructed not to be on campus or have contact with students pending the outcome of an investigation.

Pine Tree Academy offers “Christ-centered” education to students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, according to the school’s website.

Neither Christian nor Boyce’s attorney, Heidi Pushard, immediately returned a call for comment Wednesday afternoon.

To reach a sexual assault advocate, call the Statewide Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Line at 800-871-7741, TTY 888-458-5599. This free and confidential 24-hour service is accessible from anywhere in Maine. Calls are automatically routed to the closest sexual violence service provider.