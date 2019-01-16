Concord Coach Lines suspends Wiscasset bus service

Concord Coach Lines suspended service to Wiscasset as of Jan. 7, according to the bus line’s website.

The bus stop was at the former Huber’s Market, at 279 Bath Road. The market closed in April and the property is for sale.

Wiscasset Town Manager Marian Anderson and an employee answering the phone at Concord Coach Lines Inc. headquarters in New Hampshire both speculated that the suspension has to do with snow removal issues at the property.

Anderson said Concord Coach Lines did not contact her about the suspension. “Unfortunately, the town can’t plow private property,” she said.

The employee of the bus line referred further inquiries to an email address. The company did not respond to an email.

Damariscotta is the closest Concord Coach Lines stop north of Wiscasset, and Bath is the closest stop to the south.