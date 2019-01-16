5 things to do in Hancock County this weekend

BAR HARBOR — The Friends of Music at St. Saviour’s will present a concert of Franz Schubert’s song-cycle “Winterreise” (“The Winter Journey”) at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at 41 Mt. Desert St. Baritone Jeffrey Heyl and pianist Daniel Pyle will perform. Admission to the concert is free, but donations benefiting the Friends of Music are welcomed. The church is handicap accessible to all, and parking is available.

BLUE HILL — Zach Holderby of Downeast Audubon will recap his seasonal position as a wildlife biologist technician at Channel Islands National Park at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Blue Hill Public Library, Parker Point Road. This presentation will cover basic information about the park, the wildlife found there and details about the field science Zach was involved with, including the inventory and monitoring program. While only 20 miles off southern California’s shore, the Channel Islands are a whole other world.

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Public Library will hold a teddy bear picnic from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 19 at 20 State St. Bring a picnic lunch and your favorite stuffed animal. Listen to a story and make a fun teddy bear craft. A drink and sweet snack will be provided.

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Winter Beer Fest will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at 52 Cottage St. Come celebrate Downeast Maine’s craft beer scene outside at Atlantic Brewing Midtown. There will be warming stations to keep you warm while you work your way through all the craft beer samples.Includes food and live music. Advanced ticket purchases only. Buy tickets on Eventbrite.

WINTER HARBOR — Kristin Leonard’s play, “Crash,” winner of the Meetinghouse Theatre Lab’s Maine Playwrights’ Award, will have a staged reading from 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at Hammond Hall, 427 Main St. Join us for wine and cheese reception and an audience talk-back with the playwright after the performance.

