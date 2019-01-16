More than 1,100 customers in downtown Bangor lose power

Power went out in downtown Bangor shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, affecting more than 1,000 customers, according to Emera Maine.

The utility is now investigating what caused the outage and trying to address it, according to Judy Long, an Emera Maine spokeswoman.

The Bangor Fire Department said on Twitter that the outage was related to a transformer explosion on High Street, but Long said that she would not be able to confirm that until the company had investigated the problem.

The company said that 1,125 customers were affected by the outage.