Clifton man charged with killing girlfriend makes 1st court appearance

A Clifton man charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend made his first court appearance Wednesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

Dwight Jay Osgood, 37, was not asked to enter a plea because he has not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury.

The grand jury next convenes on Jan. 30.

Osgood, who goes by his middle name, allegedly shot and killed his live-in girlfriend, Kary Dill, 35, according to the Maine State Police. Her body was found Monday at the home they shared on Route 9 next to the Clifton General Store, where Dill worked. Osgood and Dill had lived together about four years, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday after Osgood was arrested.

Superior Court Justice William Anderson on Wednesday found there was probable cause to charge Osgood with the murder. The judge ordered that he be held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail.

Anderson also ordered the affidavit and search warrants in the case sealed.

A trial date is not expected to be set for several months.

Neither Assistant Attorney General Robert “Bud” Ellis, who is prosecuting the case, nor the defense team of Jeffrey Toothaker and Robert Van Horn, both of Ellsworth, spoke to the media after the brief hearing.

A post on the Facebook page for the Clifton General Store called Dill “an amazing employee and an even better person.

“She always had a smile on her face and never let life get her down. We will miss her deeply,” the post read.

If convicted, Osgood faces 25 years to life in prison on the murder charge.

This story will be updated.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.