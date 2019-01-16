Trump blasts Democrats, points to border wall construction elsewhere in the world

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at Democrats as “a Party of open borders and crime” and pointed to a surge in construction of border walls by other countries as a standoff continued over his demand for funding a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The president’s latest arguments, in morning tweets, came on the 26th day of a partial government shutdown amid no signs that the White House and Congress are making progress toward resolving the underlying dispute.

“It is becoming more and more obvious that the Radical Democrats are a Party of open borders and crime,” Trump said in one tweet. “They want nothing to do with the major Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border.”

He added “#2020!” — an apparent reference to a previous contention that Democrats are trying to prevent him from fulfilling a marquee campaign promise in an effort to hurt his re-election prospects.

“There are now 77 major or significant Walls built around the world, with 45 countries planning or building Walls,” the president wrote in another tweet. “Over 800 miles of Walls have been built in Europe since only 2015. They have all been recognized as close to 100% successful. Stop the crime at our Southern Border!”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for the source of Trump’s statistics.

The figure of 77 walls has been previously cited by Elisabeth Vallet, a geography professor at the University of Quebec-Montreal and author of a book on border walls and fences.

According to Vallet, there were seven border walls or fences in the world at the end of World War II. By last year, that number had grown to at least 77, with many being erected after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States.

Democrats have said they are willing to negotiate over border security once the government is reopened, but they reject a wall as an expensive and antiquated solution.

In their latest effort to highlight the negative impacts of the shutdown, Senate Democrats are planning an event on the Capitol steps Wednesday.

Their aim, according to a media advisory, is to “highlight the devastating effects the Trump Shutdown is having on American workers and families and call on President Trump to re-open the government immediately.”