Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Good morning. Temperatures will peak in the 20s and low 30s with mostly sunny skies throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

–Bills are due. Children need to eat. But the paychecks are not coming and active-duty Coast Guard members still have to work, so they cannot seek side jobs to tide them over. Despite local offers to help, uncertainty about when they will be paid adds stress and robs “dignity” from Coast Guard families in Maine.

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

–State transportation officials are planning changes along a busy section of Route 1A in Holden that’s been the site of traffic jams and crashes in recent years. The work would expand two sections of Route 1A, totaling about 1.5 miles, to include two travel lanes and a center lane for drivers turning left from either direction, according to Ted Talbot, a spokesman for Maine Department of Transportation.

–Prosecutors are trying to send a Steuben man accused of killing another man’s dog back to jail for violating conditions from a previous terrorizing conviction. Justin T. Chipman, 23, is facing charges in connection with the shooting death last summer of a dog named Franky that belonged to a Winter Harbor fisherman. Nathan Burke, 37, of Hancock, who worked as a sternman for the dog’s owner, also is accused in the alleged crime.

Don Ryan | AP Don Ryan | AP

–Later this month, the Camden planning board will consider an ordinance amendment that would keep fast food restaurants out of the downtown.

–Bucksport’s Town Council chairman and mayor, a 23-year council member, has rather abruptly resigned his position. Town Councilor Chairman David Keene, a retired ship’s engineer and Maine Maritime Academy graduate, attributed his stepping down to age and a general satisfaction with how Bucksport is doing.

Ronald Gillis | UMaine Athletics Ronald Gillis | UMaine Athletics

–It didn’t take long for third-year head coach Joe Harasymiak to take a job at a higher-profile school (Minnesota) after leading the Black Bears to the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals for the first time ever. UMaine, a former proving ground for upwardly mobile college coaches, could face more frequent turnover if it keeps winning.

In other news …

Maine

The ‘super wolf blood moon’ is coming Saturday, but Mainers may not be able to see it

Giant ice disc in Maine river attracts attention

People usually egg cars at Halloween, but Hancock County sheriff’s deputies investigate 3 incidents from weekend

Bangor

Woman found dead in Clifton

MDEA arrests 4 after seizing drugs and money from Bangor apartment

Should inmates be released at midnight? Penobscot County Jail just changed its rules

Business

Children’s clothing retailer with Maine stores to file for bankruptcy, close stores

Midcoast town clears way for new farm-to-table restaurant

After 30 years, downtown Bangor’s Panda Garden has changed hands

Politics

Mills pledges to deliver food stamps early because of government shutdown

Newly re-elected Maine GOP chair wants the ‘too nice’ party to be more like LePage, Trump

Maine Democrats elect new leaders

Opinion

Taxpayers shouldn’t pay for government work that no one actually worked

Climate change, health care, education: What’s your top concern for Maine?

Trump should demand a better tax cut, not a bigger wall

Sports

Stars trade former UMaine standout to Ducks

Patriots offense thriving after emphasis of rushing game

Cony High player among 6 finalists for Gaziano lineman awards

Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.

To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.

Admin API