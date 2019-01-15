January 15, 2019
Portland Latest News | 'Champagne of Maine' | Snow Storms | Route 1A | Today's Paper
Portland

Westbrook Community Center closes temporarily after fire

CBS 13 | BDN
CBS 13 | BDN
The Westbrook Community Center is closing temporarily after a fire broke out in the facility on Monday.
By CBS 13

The Westbrook Community Center is closing temporarily after a fire broke out in the facility on Monday.

There was no structural damage, but the fire has forced the center to close for the next several weeks.

Firefighters say the fire started with an explosion inside the electrical room at the center on Monday. There was heavy smoke and flames coming from that room.

Firefighters knocked the fire down quickly, containing it to the electrical room.

There were practices going on at the time the fire started but everyone made it out safely.

A lot of repairs need to be made and that’s why fire officials believe the center will be closed for the next eight to 10 weeks.

It’s not clear what’s going to happen to the programs at the center.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like