January 15, 2019
Augusta

Car crashes through 2-story garage in Hallowell

Jim Owens via CBS 13 | BDN
A vehicle crashed through a two-story garage in Hallowell on Monday afternoon.
By CBS 13

A vehicle crashed through a two-story garage in Hallowell on Monday afternoon after the fire chief says the driver hit the gas instead of the brakes.

Hallowell Fire Chief Jim Owens said a woman was pulling into her driveway around 3:15 p.m. when she hit the gas instead of the brakes and crashed through the back wall of her garage.

It is a two-story garage with a drop-off in the back.

Owens said she went through the street-level garage door, through the back wall and down the drop-off.

She was taken to the hospital with chest pain. There is no word on her condition.

The home was severely damaged.

No other information has been released.

 


