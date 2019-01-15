Presque Isle names 1st woman to lead police department

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Longtime Presque Isle police officer Laurie Kelly is now the city’s police chief and the first woman in Aroostook County to lead a police department.

Kelley was hired by the City Council as the chief of police effective Tuesday after more than 30 years with the Presque Isle Police Department, most recently as deputy police chief.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to serve as chief of police in the service and protection of the citizens of Presque Isle while working with all of our community law enforcement agencies on the state, county, municipal and federal levels,” Kelly said.

Kelly has served in the U.S. Army in intelligence and linguistics, graduated from the Maine Police Academy and has spent the last 30 years with the Presque Isle Police Department in the roles of patrol officer, sergeant, deputy chief and interim chief.

“I am very pleased to appoint Laurie Kelly as the Presque Isle Police Chief,” City Manager Martin Puckett said. “Her demonstrated leadership abilities, community policing and collaboration with other law enforcement entities make her a great compliment to our team.”

Kelly was one of six applicants for the job, and replaces former police chief Matt Irwin, who resigned last September to run for sheriff and amid an internal investigation of his management.

This was originally published in The County.

