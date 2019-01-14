Cony High player among 6 finalists for Gaziano lineman awards

Six finalists were named on Monday for the 2018 Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Offensive and Defensive Lineman Awards, the largest high school scholarship of its kind in the country.

Chase Lamontagne of Kennebunk, Aiden McGlone of Bonny Eagle of Standish and Zachary Reed of Scarborough are finalists for the offensive lineman award, while Cole Melanson of Leavitt of Turner Center, Nicholas Mills of Cony of Augusta and Thomas Palmer of Thornton Academy of Saco are finalists on the defensive side.

The Gaziano scholarship and awards program for Maine high school football linemen was created in 2010 in memory of Frank J. Gaziano, founder of National Distributors in South Portland, a former college All-American and former professional football player.

During the past eight years of the Gaziano Awards, $96,000 has been awarded to Maine student-athletes by National Distributors.

This year, one offensive and one defensive lineman each will receive $5,000 and a first-place trophy, while four runners-up will receive $1,000 apiece.

The award winners will be announced during a luncheon set to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Augusta Civic Center.

Keynote speaker for the event will be former University of Maine and professional defensive lineman Mike DeVito of Hampden. DeVito spent eight seasons in the NFL as a defensive lineman for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs before he retired in 2016.

Also scheduled as part of this year’s event is a special ceremony to honor the late Michael Haley, who passed away last August. Haley was a former member of the Gaziano awards committee and longtime coach and football icon in Maine.