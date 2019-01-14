10-month-old dies from injuries after Waterboro crash

A 10-month-old injured in a crash in Waterboro last week has died.

Gabrielle Kennedy was being treated at Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland where she died Monday morning, the Portland Press Herald reported.

“No parent or family is ever prepared for the loss of a child, let alone in such a public and horrific way,” the Kennedy family said in a statement, according to the Press Herald. “We ask only for your continued love, support and prayers as we stumble through this journey.”

Kennedy was seriously injured on Thursday morning when a 2004 Jeep Cherokee driven by her mother, 37-year-old Ellen Kennedy of Sanford, was turning left off Route 202 and struck from behind by a box truck driven by Rene Romero, 53.

Romero was charged with aggravated driving to endanger.

“You just have to be cognizant,” York County Sheriff William King told CBS affiliate WGME last week. “This individual was driving a 26-foot box truck. Again, we have witnesses that say there was no braking and apparently just didn’t see the car stopped.”