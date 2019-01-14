Waterville arts group hires 3 after merger with opera house, film center

Downtown arts promoter Waterville Creates! announced the hiring of three women Monday, a sign the organization is growing after absorbing two other prominent local groups in November.

“These three positions exemplify the kind of shared staffing and resources that we sought to achieve through our recent merger with the Waterville Opera House and the Maine Film Center,” said Shannon Haines, president and CEO of Waterville Creates! in a statement.

Bethany Savage has been hired as the group’s development director, Phoebe Sanborn as an administrative assistant and Tamara Casoria as marketing coordinator, according to a Monday announcement.

Waterville Creates! is a nonprofit seeking to promote the central Maine city as an arts and culture destination. It provides central administrative and marketing functions for the opera house and film center under a merger agreement that went into effect Nov. 1, according Mainebiz.

The organization was awarded a $75,000 grant by the National Endowment for the Arts to work with the city and Colby College, among others, on a redesign of the downtown’s Castonguay Square. It’s also working with Colby to raise funds to renovate the historic nearby 93 Main St. building and transform it into an arts and film destination, an ambitious project that could draw traffic to the abutting park.

Savage comes to Waterville Creates! from the Island Institute, where she was a major gifts officer and events coordinator. Sanborn returns to Waterville from New York City, where she worked for Metropolitan Valuation Services, while Casoria is a marketing management major at Thomas College who has served as a marketing intern for Waterville Creates! for three semesters.