Maine news you need to know for Monday

Good morning. Temperatures will peak in the low 20s with sunny skies throughout most of the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Emily Burnham | BDN Emily Burnham | BDN

–Mike and Josephine Yao arrived in Bangor for the first time in 1988, and they finally felt like they were home. Thirty years later, their downtown Bangor restaurant, Panda Garden, has become a staple. But the Yaos are ready for retirement.

–Whole Oceans LLC has responded to an appeal of its wastewater discharge permit by Belfast resident Holly Faubel by arguing she has no standing to challenge the permit for the $250 million salmon farm. According to attorneys for the company, Faubel failed to show how the aquafarm “directly, specifically, and adversely affects her interests in a way that is different from the general public.”

Charlie Neibergall | AP Charlie Neibergall | AP

–Bangor officials should launch a comprehensive rental inspection program, take neglectful landlords to court and try to promote the development of more affordable housing.

Those are just a few of the recommendations to improve the city’s housing market contained in a new report that will be presented to the Bangor City Council at 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

–The bills would allow marine harvesting to occur along Acadia National Park’s tidal mudflats and require congressional approval for any expansion of the national park. Sen. Angus King and then-Rep. Bruce Poliquin introduced a similar proposal two years ago. It passed the House, but didn’t make it to the full Senate.

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

–Town councilors want Bucksport’s town manager to negotiate a purchase-and-sale agreement that would allow a local developer to buy the town-owned property for $1 so he can convert it into apartments.

–In his annual State of the City address Monday evening, Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling said he’ll call for a local Clean Election fund as part of a slate of voting and transparency reforms.

The fund could cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars every year, depending on the program’s details, but the mayor said “it’s worth the investment” to get “big money out of politics.”

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

–Penobscot County Register of Probate Renee Stupak started taking her adopted whippet mix to work more than two years ago. Since then, her 5-year-old pooch has become Penobscot County Probate Court’s unofficial therapy dog, offering comfort to county employees, attorneys and the people with often stressful proceedings before the court.

In other news …

Maine

Maine woman whose condition has ‘perplexed’ doctors needs 5 organs replaced

Mainer rides 8 miles with broken leg after moose causes snowmobile crash

Marijuana store owner forced to close over 25-year-old misdemeanor

Bangor

Orono could make it easier for residents to overturn their councilors’ decisions

Reports of stolen mail in Bangor, Hampden prompt police warning about suspected fraud

3 Republicans, 2 Dems seek party nods next week to run for open Bangor House seat

Business

Average hourly earnings in US rose at end of 2018

Developer withdraws plan for waterfront hotel in Portland, citing concerns by fishermen

Coca-Cola announces closure of Farmington sales center

Politics

Maine GOP chair fends off leadership challenge after rough 2018

LePage laid off state workers during the 2013 federal shutdown. Mills has no plans to do so.

How Maine’s congressional representatives voted last week

Opinion

Give Mills and lawmakers a fair chance to do right for Maine

Maine lawmakers have blueprint for reworking youth behavioral health services

She shot a robber with her legal gun — just as ‘concealed carry’ was intended

Sports

Austin Theriault makes grassroots racing announcement

Hampden Academy, Bangor basketball players coping well as teammate, friend recovers from serious crash

11th-ranked Northeastern shuts out UMaine men’s hockey team

Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.

To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.