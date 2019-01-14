Family of Lewiston man killed in June park brawl ‘concerned’ no one has been charged

Family members of Donald Giusti, who died from injuries suffered in a June 12 brawl in a downtown Lewiston park, said they’re concerned about what they see as a lack of progress in the investigation into his death.

“[N]ow that seven months have passed, we are concerned that the investigation remains open and charges have not been brought,” reads a letter from the family, distributed to the media by the city of Lewiston, in part. “We are tired of hearing that something will happen soon when nothing does, and this makes us concerned that arrests won’t happen.”

The family — which has been represented in the media most often by Giusti’s uncle, Jim Thompson — thanks state and local police and Mayor Shane Bouchard for their help, and urges any witnesses to the brawl to talk to investigators about what they saw.

“It’s not fair that Donnie’s daughter, Hannah, lost her father in this needless incident,” the family letter reads, in part. “It’s not fair that those responsible remain free and have not yet been called to account for their actions. Hannah deserves a dad to hug and share her joys and sorrows with. She is heartbroken that her father is not with her.”

Giusti died June 15 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, after he was hospitalized from injuries he received in a late-night fracas that erupted in Kennedy Park three nights earlier. The fight involved as many as two dozen teenagers, pre-teens, and three adult men, a state police spokesman said at the time.

Another fight broke out during a Dec. 30 vigil for Giusti held on nearby Knox Street, where Thompson told CBS 13 a group pulled up “with bats and stuff and started attacking them.”

No one has been charged in relation to either of the two brawls, and local police officials told CBS 13 in late December the people involved on both sides have been uncooperative with their investigation.

