People usually egg cars at Halloween, but Hancock County sheriff’s deputies investigate 3 incidents from weekend

Hancock County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the egging of three cars over the weekend, one in downtown Blue Hill and the other two about 20 miles away, in Stonington, deputies said.

Two of the egged vehicles, a car and a truck, were parked at a residence on Seabreeze Avenue in Stonington, and the third was a car parked on Main Street near Mill Street in Blue Hill, Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Archer said.

Both reports came in, one behind the other in quick succession, at about 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, which would mean that both probably occurred sometime after 8 p.m. Friday, Archer said.

[Subscribe to our free weekly Hancock County newsletter]

“It seems to be a very odd time to be hanging out the window throwing eggs at cars, especially since it was 2 degrees that night,” Archer said.

“My guess is that the culprit actually lives in Stonington somewhere because who is going to drive all the way to Stonington just to egg a vehicle? They probably bought the eggs in Ellsworth or someplace near there, and hit the vehicles on their way home,” he said.

The culprits had to cross two bridges and one island to get to Stonington. Archer learned from a Facebook posting that another egging occurred in Bangor, on Exchange Street, on Saturday night. He does not know whether they are related or just an odd coincidence.

He said he doubts that the eggs did much damage to the vehicles. Eggs are acidic and can burn into a vehicle’s finish, particularly in sunlight, but these probably froze before that could happen.

He asked that anyone with information about the incidents, or who knows of other vehicles being egged in Hancock County, to call the sheriff’s office at 207-667-7575.

“I actually haven’t heard of people egging cars in a long time,” Archer said. “Usually they do it around Halloween.”

Admin API