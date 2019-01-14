MDEA arrests 4 after seizing drugs and money from Bangor apartment

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on Monday arrested four men in Bangor on charges of trafficking in crack cocaine and suspected heroin.

Police said they seized 18 grams of crack cocaine and more than three grams of suspected heroin, plus $5,000 thought to be drug money, found during a search of the apartment.

MDEA agents along with Bangor police arrested Bert Overlock, 26, Gerald Hiland, 39, and Alexander Shoureas, 18, all of Bangor; and Jorge Delapaz, 41, of New Haven, Connecticut, from Overlock’s apartment on Grant Street on charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, police said.

During the investigation leading up to the arrest, MDEA agents allegedly purchased crack cocaine from Shoureas at his apartment. He was charged with a bail violation and his updated bail is set at $50,000 cash.

Delapaz is on probation in Connecticut for a firearms-related conviction, and his bail was set at $25,000 cash. Hiland’s and Overlock’s bail is set at $10,000 cash for each.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible, police said.

