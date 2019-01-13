January 13, 2019
Registration for popular TD Beach to Beacon road race to happen in March

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Jake Robertson of New Zealand (4) takes the early lead on his way to winning the 21st annual TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race in Cape Elizabeth, Aug. 4, 2018. More than 6,500 runners competed on an overcast and muggy morning in the state's largest road race.
The Associated Press

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — The organizers of a popular Maine race that is well known for filling all of its slots quickly say registration will take place in March.

This year’s TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race is scheduled for Aug. 3. That race will be preceded by the sprint for a chance to participate, which will take place online on March 13 for Cape Elizabeth residents and March 14 for everyone else.

Cape Elizabeth residents are allotted 600 places in the race, while 4,000 are available for the general public. The scramble is followed by a lottery for 1,950 remaining spots.

This year’s race is the 22nd installment of the event. More than $90,000 in prize money is given to winners in various categories.

 


