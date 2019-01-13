January 13, 2019
Patriots dominate LA, advance to 8th straight AFC title game

Elise Amendola | AP
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs from Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyle Emanuel (51) during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.
Kyle Hightower, Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — Sony Michel ran for 129 yards and had three touchdowns and the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Chargers 41-28 in the divisional playoffs on Sunday to earn their eighth straight trip to AFC championship game.

New England (12-5) will play at Kansas City in next week’s AFC title game. The Patriots beat the Chiefs 43-40 in Foxborough in Week 6.

It is the 13th conference championship game appearance by the Patriots during the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. The Chargers (13-5) haven’t reached the AFC title game since the 2007 season.

Quarterback Philip Rivers finished 25 of 51 for 331 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He is 0-5 in games played in Foxborough, including 0-3 in the postseason.

Brady finished 34 of 44 for 343 yards and a touchdown. He improves to 8-0 as a starter against Rivers, who drops to 1-8 against New England all-time.

James White tied Darren Sproles’ NFL postseason record with 15 catches, totaling 97 yards.

New England scored on its first four possessions of the game to build a 35-7 halftime lead.

 


