Man dead after reported altercation in Alton, police say

A 51-year-old man is dead after a reported altercation at a home in Alton, police said.

Joseph Webber, a transient, was found “in need of medical attention” when state troopers arrived at the 4591 Bennoch Road home late Saturday night, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

The troopers were responding to a 911 call reporting a physical altercation at around 11:15 p.m., he said.

Webber died at the scene before local EMS personnel were able to transport him to a hospital, McCausland said.

Investigators have interviewed the three other adults who were at the home at the time and have been collecting evidence at the scene “all day” Sunday, he said. State police are still awaiting final autopsy results and no charges have been filed in the case at this time, McCausland said.