New Limerick man wanted by Aroostook County sheriff

Aroostook County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a New Limerick man in connection with an incident last week.

Deputies say a warrant has been issued for Michael Cullins, 26, in connection to an incident in New Limerick this past Thursday and ask anyone who has seen him or know of his whereabouts to contact the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-432-7842 or contact deputies with a private message on the department’s Facebook page. The sheriff’s office cautioned the public against approaching Cullins.

Law enforcement also had been searching for Crista Nelson, 48, on Saturday as part of a well-being check, but on Sunday morning said they had spoken to her and confirmed her well-being.

No other information about the alleged incident was immediately available.