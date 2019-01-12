Temperatures to remain below average over the weeknd

A wind chill advisory for the northern half of Maine expired Saturday morning, but that does not mean it’s time to break out the shorts and flip-flops.

Temperatures this weekend will average 5- to 15-degrees below average with highs in the single digits and low teens, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou.

Gusty winds on Saturday will only make things feel colder by pushing the windchill temperatures down to 20- to 30-degrees below zero Saturday and Sunday.

The weather service warns the combination of low temperatures and winds can be dangerous to people and animals.

Wind chill values — how cold the air actually feels on the skin when wind speeds are factored in — of 25-degrees below zero can cause exposed skin to freeze within 15 minutes.

Things will warm up a bit at the start of the week, according to the NWS but will remain colder than average heading into mid-week.

It will be sunny for the next several days but don’t expect an end to the cold anytime soon.

“In fact, there are strong signals for below average temperatures into early February,” according to the NWS.