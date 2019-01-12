January 12, 2019
University of Maine Black Bear Sports Latest News | Bangor Housing | Probate Pooch | Snowmobile Crashes | Today's Paper
University of Maine Black Bear Sports

UMaine women’s basketball team welcomes UAlbany for Saturday matinee

Courtesy of Susan Garland
Courtesy of Susan Garland
Tanesha Sutton (left) of the University of Maine is guarded by New Hampshire's Ivy Gogolin (4) during the America East women's basketball game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Jan. 2.
BDN Sports

Women’s college basketball

MAINE vs. ALBANY

Time, site: 1 p.m. Saturday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 10-6 (3-0), Albany 4-11 (1-1)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 20-19, UMaine 74-69 (OT) on 2/25/18

Key players, Maine: 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.2 assists, 1.5 blocked shots per game), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (14.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.5 spg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (10.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg), 6-2 F Fanny Wadling (8 ppg, 6.8 rpg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (7.2 ppg, 5 apg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (3.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Albany: 5-2 Kyara Frames (12.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.5 spg), 6-2 F Chyanna Canada (8 ppg, 5.1 rpg), 6-2 F Amanda Kantzy (7.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg), 6-2 F Heather Forster (7.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.4 spg), 6-3 C Alexi Schecter (6.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.4 bpg)

Game notes: The Great Danes have undergone an overhaul. Colleen Mullen is the new coach, and they lost their top three scorers from last season in Jessica Fequiere (17.3 ppg), former Lake Region of Naples star Tiana-Jo Carter (10.9 ppg) and Mackenzie Trpcic (9.1 ppg). Fequiere and Carter, who have graduated, were also the Great Danes’ leading rebounders. Trpcic averaged 6.5 assists per game, which ranked 14th in the country. Trpcic transferred to the University of California Davis. The Black Bears are 32-3 in their past 35 America East games at the Cross Insurance Center. A win over UAlbany would give UMaine a 4-0 conference record that would represent the Black Bears’ best conference start since 2004.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like