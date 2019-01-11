Baby seriously injured in Waterboro crash

A baby was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Waterboro.

That crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and Straw Mill Brook Road, and the York County Sheriff’s Office said it all started when a mother and her 10-month-old child were trying to turn left onto Straw Mill Brook Road.

York County Sheriff Bill King says around 6:30 Thursday morning, Rene Romero, 53, drove his 26-foot box truck into the back of a stopped car.

A mother and her 10-month-old baby were inside.

That child has serious injuries, and the mother has minor injuries.

Police said this could have been avoided.

“You just have to be cognizant,” King said. “This individual was driving a 26-foot box truck. Again, we have witnesses that say there was no braking and apparently just didn’t see the car stopped.”

Romero is charged with aggravated driving to endanger.

Romero has been scheduled to appear in court Friday via video stream at 1 p.m.