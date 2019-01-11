Embattled RSU 73 superintendent resigns

A western Maine school district has voted to move on without their embattled superintendent.

At a packed meeting, the school board in Regional School Unit 73 voted to accept the resignation of superintendent Todd Leroy.

The school board voted unanimously to remove Leroy.

It was the first thing addressed after several staffers and parents expressed how Leroy has created an atmosphere of distrust and anxiety for the entire community.

Thursday night, dozens spoke up about Leroy’s actions, which most of the community and the school board say they learned through the media.

The RSU 73 School Board confirms that staff members were told via email, just days before Christmas, that the high school principal would no longer be employed in the district, and later that the middle and high school would become one.

That prompted a signature-gathering petition in the community calling for Leroy’s removal.

CBS 13 reached out to the former superintendent for comment, but he has not responded.

The school board chair says she’s glad that the community wants to be involved, and hopes that they continue that involvement.

The school board says Leroy will be paid his regular salary until January 2020, and they will begin their process to search for an interim superintendent.