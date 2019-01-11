Maine news you need to know for Friday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high teens throughout most of the state.
Three Republicans and two Democrats want to run for an open Bangor-area House seat
–Aaron Frey’s ascension to the Maine attorney general’s office has left three Republicans and two Democrats in the running for the House seat he gave up to run for the position of the state’s top law enforcement officer. The Penobscot County Democratic and Republican committees will hold separate caucuses next week to choose their nominees, who will face off in a March 12 special election.
Bear hunting, deer baiting among topics targeted by Legislative bills
–There are some bills being proposed this year that Maine anglers, hunters and outdoors people might want to pay attention to. Among them are two to allow deer hunting over bait, one to make freshwater fishing hooks and lures biodegradable, and another that would provide for a spring bear hunt.
Three Hancock County towns want an alternative to landfills for their trash
–Since August, selectmen from Brooklin, Brooksville and Sedgwick have met twice, toured a transfer station in Orrington and are forming a committee to investigate whether they should build a station as a backup to the Fiberight waste-to-biofuel facility, which is due to open by April. They’re now looking into forming their own transfer station.
Orono could make it easier for residents to overturn their councilors’ decisions
–Orono hasn’t updated its primary governing document for 50 years. Its residents have a chance to make changes at upcoming municipal elections in March, and one of the changes would make it easier for residents to force a vote overturning town council decisions.
Former Orono basketball star helping design a sneaker to prevent sports injuries
–As a youngster, standout athlete Nate DeSisto enjoyed sprucing up old sneakers and trading them with his friends. Now, the sophomore at Worcester Polytechnic Institute is working on a project in which students there are trying to design a sports shoe that will help reduce knee ligament and ankle injuries in athletes.
A switch to aluminum for specialty truck bodies helped make a Waterville firm the third fastest growing Maine company in 2018
–F3 MFG Inc. of Waterville, which makes aluminum truck bodies and headache racks that dealers add to trucks, plans to hire about 40 people to its current workforce of 162 by the end of this year. That’s up from 14 workers in January 2016 after the company reformed from the former Magnum Manufacturing. National trends toward aluminum rather than steel truck bodies has helped fuel that growth.
Do this: Your Maine weekend guide
–This weekend, True North Theatre’s “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” premieres at the Cyrus Pavillion Theatre on the UMaine campus, jam band Merther plays at the Bangor Arts Exchange, and Bruce Springsteen and Phish tribute bands take the stage at Aura and the Portland House of Music, respectively, in Portland. Plus tons more around the state.
Maine family ‘living out of boxes’ as government shutdown freezes home sales
A photographer plunked a photo booth outside BIW and made shipbuilder portraits. She learned a lot about them
Historic Ogunquit Playhouse needs zoning change for renovation, expansion
Man allegedly exposes himself to middle-school students, prompting warnings in Bangor
Motorcycle club’s office manager to serve 1 year in prison after stealing more than $200,000
State panel told to protect Maine woods from development sprawl
Maine robotics firm that made ‘Mad Max’ tank sold to RI conglomerate
Wilton calls emergency meeting as hundreds are set to lose jobs
South Portland OKs marijuana facility, despite possible ‘ancient burial’ site
First 500 Mainers approved for coverage under Medicaid expansion
Collins, King, LePage keep steady approval ratings in latest poll
‘If there’s a concrete wall in front of you, go through it,’ Trump said in unearthed 2004 commencement speech
Maine needs a step-down facility, and an open planning process
Can’t kill the ACA. Can’t get it to work.
Orono should join Maine municipalities investing in solar power
UMaine men’s hockey team begins meat of Hockey East schedule at home against Northeastern
Teams to build race car for charity, from scratch, during Northeast Motorsports Expo
NFL ref Sarah Thomas to make history during Patriots-Chargers playoff game
