NH fugitive captured at state garage in coastal Maine

A man who escaped from house arrest in New Hampshire was taken into custody Friday morning in the Knox County town of Washington.

Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll said deputies arrested Brian Bateman, 32, of Epping, New Hampshire, at the Department of Transportation garage in Washington, where his truck apparently ran out of gas.

Bateman, who was on house arrest in New Hampshire, allegedly cut off his monitoring device and escaped. Carroll said Maine law enforcement agencies received a notice Thursday from New Hampshire authorities stating that Bateman might be armed and “should be considered dangerous.”

New Hampshire State Police reached out to the Knox County Regional Communications Center Friday morning with a tip that Bateman might be at the DOT garage in Washington.

Bateman was taken into custody without incident, Carroll said.

A woman who was with Bateman, Shawn J. Albee, 26, of Barrington, New Hampshire, was also arrested and charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.