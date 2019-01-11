Reports of stolen mail in Bangor, Hampden prompt police warning about suspected fraud

Bangor police are advising businesses and people who have outdoor mailboxes to watch out for strangers who may be trying to steal checks from the mail and cash them, after suspicious activity was reported Friday morning in Hampden and Bangor.

Around 9 a.m., Hampden police received a complaint about a man driving a black sport utility vehicle with New York plates who was allegedly stealing checks that had been mailed to local businesses, according to a news release from Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department.

A short time later, an undercover Bangor police officer saw someone driving a black GMC vehicle with Maryland plates approach several people, Betters said. Police ran the license plate number, 7DH8293, and found the vehicle had been rented in Atlanta, Georgia.

Police were suspicious of the vehicle because in 2017, they investigated an Atlanta-based group that allegedly ran a scheme of stealing checks and having people fraudulently cash them at local banks, according to Betters.

“We are asking agencies to be on the lookout for the above registration plate and any suspicious activities involving fraudulent checks being cashed,” Betters wrote. “We also have reason to believe the suspects in these cases approach and recruit people from our homeless and transient population to cash these fraudulent checks. As a precaution, we have also notified our area homeless shelters.”

Police had not identified a suspect in the case by early afternoon.