Hampden Academy girls basketball team beats Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — At 6-foot-3, senior Bailey Donovan is one of the state’s most dominant centers.

But her Hampden Academy teammates showed that they can get the job done when she isn’t on the court during Thursday night’s game against Bangor at the Red Barry Gym.

Donovan didn’t play the final 3 minutes, 56 seconds of the first half due to foul trouble but her teammates closed out the half with a 7-0 run that broke the game open and the Broncos went on to post a 53-41 victory over the Rams.

Class A Hampden Academy improved to 8-1 while Class AA Bangor fell to 5-5.

Class A Hampden Academy (8-1) was leading 21-16 when Donovan departed but the Broncos held Class AA Bangor scoreless the rest of the half. Amelia McLaughlin nailed a jumper from the left corner, Camryn Bouchard hit a 3-pointer from the same corner off a Sydney Hodgdon pass and Alydia Brillant canned a jumper from the top of the key off a Bouchard feed.

The determined Rams clawed their way back into the game with an 8-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to pull within 42-35 but the Broncos answered with a 7-0 run on a McLaughlin free throw, a Bouchard 3-pointer and three Brillant free throws.

Donovan finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots. Brillant had 11 points and five rebounds and Bouchard and McLaughlin had 10 points each.

Libby Fleming’s 12 points and four rebounds paced Bangor. Maggie Cowperthwaite and Rowan Andrews had seven each.