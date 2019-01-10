Former priest convicted of sexually abusing boy in Maine to be sentenced March 5

ALFRED, Maine — Former priest Ronald Paquin will be sentenced in York Superior Court on March 5 after he was found guilty on 11 counts of gross sexual misconduct for abusing a young alter boy at a campground in Kennebunkport in the late 1980′s.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of 30 years. Paquin, 76, was found guilty on all charges involving a New Hampshire victim who detailed repeated sexual abuse he endured from Paquin beginning at age 11 at Paquin’s seasonal camper in the Salty Acres Campground between 1986 and 1988. The victim said Paquin would bring he and other boys to his camper, ply them with alcohol, and repeatedly sexually abuse them.

[Victim says priest who abused him was ‘pure evil’]

A 12 member jury, six men and six women, found Paquin guilty on Nov. 29 following three days of testimony.

Paquin was found not guilty on 13 charges involving a second accuser, who also testified in court.

Paquin was a central figure in the Boston archdiocese’s sex abuse scandal and pleaded guilty to raping an altar boy in 2002. He served more than a decade in a Massachusetts prison and was released in 2015.

Paquin has remained in York County Jail following the verdict.