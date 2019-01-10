Dog shot in the face in Eliot, police say

ELIOT, Maine — Police are conducting an ongoing investigation after a dog was allegedly shot in the face Wednesday.

Sgt. Ronald Lund said officers were called to a town residence, where the family had found their dog bleeding from the mouth. The dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian, he said, and it was later reported to police that the dog was believed to have been shot.

Lund said police are waiting to speak further with the dog’s owners, but are actively investigating the situation, which is believed to have occurred in the Frost Hill Road area.

Police encourage anyone with information to call the Eliot Police Department at (207) 439-1179.