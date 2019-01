A 10-month-old was seriously injured Thursday morning after a collision with a box truck in Waterboro.

ABC affiliate WMTW reports that an SUV driven by the infant’s mother was turning left off Route 202 about 7:30 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a box truck.

York County Sheriff William King told the TV station that the infant was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries.

Neither the baby’s mother nor the driver of the box truck was hurt in the crash, according to WMTW.