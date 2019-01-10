Maine news you need to know for Thursday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s throughout the state.

–The ongoing partial federal government shutdown means Coast Guard families don’t know if the paychecks due next Tuesday will arrive. That uncertainty heightens an already stressful situation, and has spurred local and federal government officials to try to offer help. But uncertainty and worry prevails.

–The IRS’ $1.4 million lien against the Millinocket mill property last month caused a North Carolina forest products company to cancel its plans to develop a $30 million factory on the former mill property. So Our Katahdin, the nonprofit group that owns the mill site, has filed a third appeal with the IRS contesting the tax debt. The debt is also preventing the release of more than $8 million in funding to help along the site’s redevelopment.

–Here’s a timeline of what has happened with the Millinocket property since Katahdin Paper closed in 2008.

–A partnership including Bangor schools, the Boys and Girls Club of Bangor and the Good Shepherd Food Bank has brought more complete meals to after-school programs at Fairmount School and the Boys and Girls Club. “This is giving them enough energy to get through after-school activities, but some of them have expressed to me that that’s also their dinner for the night,” said Tiffany Lindsey, who oversees after-school programs at three Bangor schools.

–De Blasio is making his second appearance in the small, Washington County city in as many years. Last year, de Blasio’s talk was on the state of democracy. This year, he is expected to give an informal talk titled “50 Years After MLK: The Path to Progressive Change Today.” The talk will serve as a fundraising benefit for the Eastport Arts Center.

–And she learned a lot about the men and women who build ships there. “I learned that — and this I’m not proud of this — I made some assumptions going into this,” Heather Perry said.

–Monday is the deadline for Land for Southport’s Future to finish raising the $800,000 needed to buy a 3-acre parcel that would preserve public access to Hendrick’s Head Beach.

–Trey Anastasio, Mike Gordon, Jon Fishman and Page McConnell will perform in Bangor on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26, as part of a 26-date summer tour. A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com, ending at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21. Tickets go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster beginning Jan. 26, and are priced between $45 and $85.

