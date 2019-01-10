Portland K-9s get outfitted with new winter boots

When winter strikes, humans aren’t the only ones who benefit from a pair of winter boots.

The Portland Police Department has outfitted its two police dogs, Barni and Trixie, with winter boots to protect their feet from salt and sand.

In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page, the two dogs try out their new boots, running enthusiastically — albeit awkwardly — around the station. But the two didn’t seem to mind.

Many products used to keep Maine roads and sidewalks safe for humans can be harmful for dogs like Barni and Trixie. Ingesting salt can be deadly for dogs if enough is consumed, and it can also leave them with sore paws, according to Rover.com. Many other deiciers like potassium chloride and magnesium chloride can cause stomach problems for dogs if ingested, according to Rover.com.