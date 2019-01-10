Farmington police save cat after firefighters pulled her from burning house

A pair of Farmington police officers saved a pet cat Wednesday evening after firefighters pulled her from a burning house.

Officers Brandon Solan and Jesse Clement responded about 6 p.m. to a house fire on Davis Road to assist firefighters, according to the Farmington Police Department and media reports.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to a second-floor bedroom, and while the officers were on the scene, a firefighter brought out a cat suffering from smoke inhalation, according to Farmington police.

“It wasn’t in good shape when the firemen found it,” Farmington fire Chief Terry Bell told the Sun Journal. “They brought it down and handed it off to the officers.”

The Journal reports that Solan and Clement rushed to a fire truck where they grabbed an oxygen mask designed for small animals.

Clement told the Journal that it didn’t look good at first for the feline.

The officers provided oxygen to the cat while the firefighters fought the blaze, and Clement told the Journal that after five minutes of oxygen, the cat began to come back.

After reviving the fortunate feline, the officers handed the animal off to a grateful young girl who lives in the home with her mother and grandmother, the Journal reports.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page recounting the rescue, Clement and Solan were praised by community members and animal lovers alike.

“Protecting and serving ALL of our community! Great job Jesse!” Bonnie Pomeroy wrote.

“Thank you officer Clement. It is great to see that the department sees animals are as important as humans. Praying for a full recovery of the cat, and that you will be Blessed for you dedication to keep with him/her until it could be taken to a vet,” Mark Plummer wrote.

The cat is expected to make a full recovery, according to Farmington police.