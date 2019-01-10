Wilton calls emergency meeting as hundreds are set to lose jobs

In Wilton, the town’s largest employer is closing.

Barclaycard officials say 227 people will lose their jobs, and now the town of Wilton is bringing in state labor officials to help.

It was voted the best place to work in the state in 2013, and town officials say the company invested $5 million into the call center in 2015.

It’s that track record of success that made Barclaycard’s announcement that they were closing so shocking to town leaders.

[Maine call center to close, putting 227 out of work]

For employees, like Deborah Tinker, it means an early retirement she hadn’t planned for so soon.

“I mean just a little bit longer,” Tinker said. “I wanted to retire next year at 65, but this forces me out a little quicker.”

For other employees looking to get back on their feet and find other work, a town meeting happened Wednesday night as part of a rapid response team with the State Department of Labor.

The town manager says they did not expect many to attend the meeting because of the weather.

Barclaycard made the announcement Tuesday that they would be closing on March 31.

According to Town Manager Rhonda Irish, the company did not provide a reason for the closure.

Jobs are not the only things lost, the town will also be losing more than $8,000 of tax revenue.