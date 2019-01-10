Nicole Maines named one of 50 ‘badass’ women

Orono native Nicole Maines, known for her role on The CW’s ‘Supergirl,’ has another accolade to add to her list: badass woman.
InStyle featured Maines in an article highlighting 50 “badass” women across a variety of industries who the InStyle staff feels are changing the world.
“The tough, outspoken compassionate women are unstoppable in their pursuit of a better world,” InStyle tweeted.
[Maine actress to make debut this week as TV’s first transgender superhero]
Michelle Obama, Ariana Grande and Christine Blasey-Ford are just some of Maines’ fellow honorees on InStyle’s list.
“I am BEYOND honored to be included with so many amazing women. Is there a word better than honored? What’s above honored? Thank you!” Maines tweeted.
In addition to her role in ‘Supergirl’ as well as other TV shows and films, Maines is a transgender activist who made headlines in 2014 when she won a discrimination lawsuit that allowed her to use the school bathroom of the gender with which she identifies.
