Nicole Maines named one of 50 ‘badass’ women

Orono native Nicole Maines, known for her role on The CW’s ‘Supergirl,’ has another accolade to add to her list: badass woman.

InStyle featured Maines in an article highlighting 50 “badass” women across a variety of industries who the InStyle staff feels are changing the world.

“The tough, outspoken compassionate women are unstoppable in their pursuit of a better world,” InStyle tweeted.

Michelle Obama, Ariana Grande and Christine Blasey-Ford are just some of Maines’ fellow honorees on InStyle’s list.

“I am BEYOND honored to be included with so many amazing women. Is there a word better than honored? What’s above honored? Thank you!” Maines tweeted.