January 11, 2019
Arts & Culture

Nicole Maines named one of 50 ‘badass’ women

Bettina Strauss | AP
This image released by The CW shows Nicole Maines in a scene from "Supergirl." Maines, a Maine transgender activist who won a discrimination lawsuit over using the girls' bathroom at her school, portrays the character Nia Nal.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff
Updated:

Orono native Nicole Maines, known for her role on The CW’s ‘Supergirl,’ has another accolade to add to her list: badass woman.

InStyle featured Maines in an article highlighting 50 “badass” women across a variety of industries who the InStyle staff feels are changing the world.

“The tough, outspoken compassionate women are unstoppable in their pursuit of a better world,” InStyle tweeted.

[Maine actress to make debut this week as TV’s first transgender superhero]

Michelle Obama, Ariana Grande and Christine Blasey-Ford are just some of Maines’ fellow honorees on InStyle’s list.

“I am BEYOND honored to be included with so many amazing women. Is there a word better than honored? What’s above honored? Thank you!” Maines tweeted.


