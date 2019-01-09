Snow and rain mix making for slick and messy roads

The second of two storms to move into Maine this week brought snow and freezing rain early Wednesday morning, creating slick roads and causing crashes.

A northbound vehicle on the Maine Turnpike crashed about 8:30 a.m. at mile marker 27, near Exit 25 in Kennebunk and Exit 27 in Biddeford, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority. Another crash happened at 8:46 a.m. in the southbound lanes in Portland between Exit 46 in Portland and Exit 44 in Scarborough, according to the authority.

Both crashes were cleared before 9:30 a.m.

While the storm is expected to produce heavy snow in the western mountains and northern Maine, the middle of the state will see light snow and freezing rain will fall closer to the coast.

Surface low apidly developing in the Gulf of Maine. Snow continues to overspread the north with snowfall totals near a foot across northern Aroostook by late tonight. Rain and snow expected over central areas with rain switching to snow for a brief period before ending. #mewx pic.twitter.com/0bfL2RA0ca — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) January 9, 2019

The National Weather Service office in Caribou forecasts less than an inch of snow will fall in Greater Bangor and in Hancock County down to Bar Harbor and in Washington County to Eastport. Up to 4 inches is expected in central Penobscot County and northern Washington County.

Heavier accumulation is forecast for northern Piscataquis and Penobscot counties and Aroostook County, according to the weather service. Up to 10 inches is expected to fall over an area extending from Presque Isle to Madawaska and west toward Estcourt Station.

Updated snowfall forecast map for today. Expect additional ice accretion in some areas. pic.twitter.com/MJ1NKzTata — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) January 9, 2019

Most of southern Maine can also expect little to no snow accumulation, with only 1 to 2 inches forecast for the coastline extending from Belfast to Kittery, according to the weather service office in Gray.

Moving inland toward the mountains 6 to 8 inches is expected to fall over a belt extending from the New Hampshire border east toward Rumford, Eustis and Jackman.

We went from rain, to freezing rain/sleet to snow! Be careful. It’s slushy and sloppy out here. @WGME #WeatherAuthority pic.twitter.com/c9sxsfACWR — Lauren Healy (@LaurenWGME) January 9, 2019

Despite the light snow accumulation, forecasters said a mixture of rain and freezing rain will create icy roads, and urged motorists to allow for extra time to reach their destinations.