Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the 30s with showers in the morning and a snowy mix in the afternoon.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

–Authorities still haven’t released many details about the death of 37-year-old Adrian Bunker, who was killed early the morning of Nov. 29, 2018, after Officer Joseph Decoteau stopped his pickup truck on Stillwater Avenue. But Decoteau is back to work, and investigations into the shooting are ongoing.

–Last year’s Maine State Ferry Service rate overhaul continues to create hardships for Islesboro residents, who say that the added cost has forced them to curtail trips to the mainland, pick up added work and otherwise change their way of life. They continue to press state transportation officials to adjust a rate structure that they say is unfair to them in ways that don’t apply to residents of other islands that rely on the ferry service.

Courtesy of the Southwest Harbor Public Library Courtesy of the Southwest Harbor Public Library

–Today, the building is home to a Harley-Davidson clothing store that opens during the tourist season and is closed the rest of the year. But back in the 1970s, the store was best known for three things: It was shaped like a great big yellow cheese wheel with a chunk cut out of it, it had a giant mouse atop its roof, and Ellsworth High School students would steal the mouse every year and put it on the roof of their school as a prank.

–The biggest part of a $3.5 million fundraising campaign would pay for a remodel at the University of Maine’s Newman Center, which was built in 1972 and needs several changes to make it more energy efficient and “to ensure a Catholic presence in Orono for years to come,” according to the pastor for the local Catholic parish.

File photo | BDN File photo | BDN

–The historical connections at 900 State St. extend to the University of Maine hockey team, a major downtown Bangor retailer, Mount Desert Island and New York City’s Central Park.

–Stephen Mardigan, 62, was sentenced to 15 months in prison in U.S. District Court in Portland Monday afternoon.

Mardigan had pled guilty to gambling, money laundering and tax evasion. Federal investigators claim he made between $9 million and $12 million over more than two decades running an illegal sports betting syndicate in Maine’s largest city.

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

–A quiet place for a walk in the woods, The Richard and Virginia Weinland Nature Study Area covers 40 acres in the coastal town of Penobscot, and features a 1-mile loop trail that is open to foot traffic year round. Heavily forested in the 1970s, the property is a good example of how a forest can regenerate with a wide variety of trees, some of which are labeled with signs stating their common and scientific names.

In other news…

Maine

Inmate dies at Maine State Prison

This large Victorian house in Ellsworth is being renovated for homeless families

How Maine plans to block offshore oil drilling

Bangor

The Roost in Orono to close

Tennessee company didn’t sign contract to run Bangor psychiatric facility at Mills’ request

UMaine football team’s historic season results in highest-ever national poll finish

Business

A surprising victim of the government shutdown: Craft breweries and their new brews

Regulators to move forward with full investigation into high CMP bills

Madawaska Kmart evacuated because of smoke on its final day in business

Politics

Mills remains cautious as lawmakers propose changes to Maine’s gun laws

Sorting through the more than 2,000 bills Maine lawmakers submitted

Trump pleads on TV for wall funding to fix border ‘crisis’

Opinion

Maine deserves a more open pardon process

Public charge laws and the immigrant fiscal deficit

Hydroelectric dams are destroying the Gulf of Maine fishery

Sports

Top-ranked Bowdoin women’s basketball team cruises past Husson

UMaine men’s basketball team faces Vermont in league home opener; women at Vermont

Bruins shut out the Wild

