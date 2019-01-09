Logging truck topples in Naples during Wednesday storm

NAPLES, Maine —The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a logging truck overturned on Sebago Road, also known as Route 114, on Wednesday.

Deputies say the truck overturned around 11:55 a.m. due to inclement weather.

The truck was heading northbound on Sebago Road when it went off the road on a curved section and came to rest on its side in the ditch.

The truck driver, 55-year-old Phillip Howard Jr., was evaluated by Naples Fire/EMS for a complaint of pain, according to deputies.

Sebago Road was expected to be closed for several hours.

The 2007 tractor and 53-foot trailer loaded with logs is owned by Jason Curtis Outdoor Services from Chichester, New Hampshire.

