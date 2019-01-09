Developer proposes new restaurant, hotel and rooftop bar in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A developer is looking to build another hotel in Portland.

This one would be six stories, with 135 rooms.

It’s being proposed by developer Jim Brady, and would be located at the corner of Center and Commercial Streets.

Developer Jim Brady eyes spring 2021 opening for proposed Portland hotel with rooftop bar. https://t.co/kahxxwyL9g pic.twitter.com/XJ1Rz1CyLC — Mainebiz (@Mainebiz) December 21, 2018

The hotel would include a first-floor restaurant along Commercial Street and a rooftop bar. The 23,000-square-foot proposal would be located on what’s now a parking lot near the historic Rufus Deering Lumber Co. site, where a hotel and condominium project is being proposed, according to MaineBiz.

The proposed hotel is not in the Waterfront Central Zone, and is not affected by the city’s ongoing waterfront development moratorium.

