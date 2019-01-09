January 09, 2019
Portland Latest News | Immigration | Ferry Fees | Cheese House | Today's Paper
Portland

Developer proposes new restaurant, hotel and rooftop bar in Portland

CBS 13 | BDN
CBS 13 | BDN
A proposed hotel at this location in Portland would include a first-floor restaurant along Commercial Street and a rooftop bar.
By CBS 13

PORTLAND, Maine — A developer is looking to build another hotel in Portland.

This one would be six stories, with 135 rooms.

It’s being proposed by developer Jim Brady, and would be located at the corner of Center and Commercial Streets.

The hotel would include a first-floor restaurant along Commercial Street and a rooftop bar. The 23,000-square-foot proposal would be located on what’s now a parking lot near the historic Rufus Deering Lumber Co. site, where a hotel and condominium project is being proposed, according to MaineBiz.

The proposed hotel is not in the Waterfront Central Zone, and is not affected by the city’s ongoing waterfront development moratorium.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news in Greater Portland and southern Maine.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like