Investigators looking at fire at former mill building in NH

SOMERSWORTH, New Hampshire — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that burned down a two-story vacant mill building in New Hampshire.

Foster’s Daily Democrat reports firefighters received a call of a massive fire at the former Great Falls Bleachery and Dye Works building in Somersworth on Monday night. They battled the fire into Tuesday morning. Flames could be seen from the downtown area.

Somersworth Fire Chief Keith Hoyle said the structure is fairly isolated, and there were no reported injuries.

Fire crews from Rochester, Newington, Rollinsford and Dover along with Maine crews from Berwick and North Berwick assisted Somersworth.

A fire struck an adjacent building in 2003 and another portion burned in 2007.