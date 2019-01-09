January 09, 2019
Midcoast

Firefighters respond to blaze at Brunswick apartment

William Dufresne photo | CBS 13
A fire damaged an apartment on Swett Street in Brunswick Wednesday morning.
By CBS 13

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Firefighters responded to a fire at 13 Swett Street in Brunswick.

Dispatchers told CBS 13 the fire was reported at an apartment and the call came in around 4 a.m.

Swett Street and Cushing Street were reportedly closed as firefighters fought the blaze.

 


