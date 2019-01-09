Firefighters respond to blaze at Brunswick apartment
By CBS 13 •
William Dufresne photo | CBS 13
A fire damaged an apartment on Swett Street in Brunswick Wednesday morning.
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Firefighters responded to a fire at 13 Swett Street in Brunswick.
Dispatchers told CBS 13 the fire was reported at an apartment and the call came in around 4 a.m.
Swett Street and Cushing Street were reportedly closed as firefighters fought the blaze.
...
Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.
Comments